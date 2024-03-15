We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
First Business Financial Services (FBIZ) Could Be a Great Choice
Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.
While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.
First Business Financial Services in Focus
Based in Madison, First Business Financial Services (FBIZ - Free Report) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of -16.01%. The bank holding company for First Business Bank and First Business Bank-Milwaukee is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.25 per share, with a dividend yield of 2.97%. This compares to the Banks - Midwest industry's yield of 3.51% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.6%.
Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1 is up 9.9% from last year. In the past five-year period, First Business Financial Services has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 10.24%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. First Business Financial Services's current payout ratio is 21%, meaning it paid out 21% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.
FBIZ is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $4.66 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 7.62%.
Bottom Line
From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.
For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, FBIZ is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).