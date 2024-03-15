Mastercard Incorporated ( MA Quick Quote MA - Free Report) , in a strategic move to empower businesses with data-driven insights, has teamed up with SoftBank Corp. to introduce Test & Learn, a pioneering cloud-based predictive analytics platform, to the Japanese market. This collaboration aims to revolutionize the way companies in Japan approach decision-making by offering them advanced tools to experiment, analyze and optimize their business measures at scale. Harnessing the Power of Analytics
Image: Bigstock
Mastercard (MA), SoftBank Partner for Better Decision-Making
Mastercard Incorporated (MA - Free Report) , in a strategic move to empower businesses with data-driven insights, has teamed up with SoftBank Corp. to introduce Test & Learn, a pioneering cloud-based predictive analytics platform, to the Japanese market. This collaboration aims to revolutionize the way companies in Japan approach decision-making by offering them advanced tools to experiment, analyze and optimize their business measures at scale.
Harnessing the Power of Analytics
In today's era, where data reigns supreme, the ability to leverage analytics effectively is paramount for business success. By integrating Mastercard’s Test & Learn platform with SoftBank’s expertise in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital marketing solutions, this partnership promises to provide Japanese companies with a robust data and analytics platform. This platform will empower businesses to make well-informed, scalable decisions by measuring the performance of various initiatives and swiftly adapting strategies based on real-time insights.
Empowering Decision-Makers
Donald Ong, senior vice president of Asia Pacific at Mastercard, emphasized the significance of data-driven decision-making, stating, "Knowledge is power – especially when it comes to understanding what works and what doesn’t for your business." The Test & Learn partnership with SoftBank aims to equip companies across all industries with transparent insights into their performance, enabling them to drive remarkable success through informed decision-making backed by data-driven analytics.
Accelerating Digitalization
Daisuke Fujihira, vice president and head of the Digital Marketing Division at SoftBank Corp., expressed confidence in the partnership's ability to enhance value for customers and accelerate digitalization in Japan. With SoftBank’s commitment to expanding its AI and data-driven technology services alongside Mastercard's diverse product offerings, the collaboration is poised to contribute significantly to the evolution of IT services in Japan, catering to the increasing demand for data utilization and digitization among businesses.
Price Performance and Zacks Rank
Shares of Mastercard have gained 11.8% year to date compared with the industry’s 8.9% growth. MA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
