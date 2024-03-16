Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Walgreens Boots Alliance (
WBA Quick Quote WBA - Free Report) closed at $20.82, marking a +0.97% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.65% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.49%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.96%.
The largest U.S. drugstore chain's stock has dropped by 7.49% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.27%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Walgreens Boots Alliance in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on March 28, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.84, indicating a 27.59% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $36.48 billion, showing a 4.65% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
WBA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.24 per share and revenue of $144.72 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -18.59% and +4.05%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.02% higher. Right now, Walgreens Boots Alliance possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Digging into valuation, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.36. This valuation marks no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.36.
We can additionally observe that WBA currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.27. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.14 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 251, positioning it in the bottom 1% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.
Image: Bigstock
