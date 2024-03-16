We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Stock Moves -0.39%: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, DXP Enterprises (DXPE - Free Report) reached $48.57, with a -0.39% movement compared to the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.65% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.49%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.96%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the industrial products supplier had gained 35.6% over the past month. This has outpaced the Industrial Products sector's gain of 4.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.27% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of DXP Enterprises will be of great interest to investors.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for DXP Enterprises. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. DXP Enterprises presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, DXP Enterprises is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.43. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.3.
The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.