JD.com, Inc. (JD) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
JD.com, Inc. (JD - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $27.45, demonstrating a +1.48% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.49%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.96%.
Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 14.81% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 4.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.27%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of JD.com, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.63, marking an 8.7% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $35.59 billion, showing a 0.6% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
JD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.14 per share and revenue of $160.09 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.64% and +5.22%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for JD.com, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.56% higher. JD.com, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, JD.com, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.61. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 20.1.
We can also see that JD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.2. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. JD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.58 as of yesterday's close.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
