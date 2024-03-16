Kinder Morgan (KMI) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Kinder Morgan (
KMI Quick Quote KMI - Free Report) closed at $17.60, marking a +0.23% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.49%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.96%.
Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had gained 3.48% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 6.72% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 3.27% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Kinder Morgan in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.32, up 6.67% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $4.26 billion, showing a 9.62% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.17 per share and revenue of $16.8 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.35% and +9.54%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.85% higher. Kinder Morgan currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Kinder Morgan has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.03 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.26, so one might conclude that Kinder Morgan is trading at a discount comparatively.
One should further note that KMI currently holds a PEG ratio of 5.01. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry had an average PEG ratio of 4.31 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, finds itself in the bottom 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
