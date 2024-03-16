We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Lululemon (LULU) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Lululemon (LULU - Free Report) closed at $464.94, marking a -1.08% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.49%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.96%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the athletic apparel maker had gained 2.4% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.05% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.27% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Lululemon in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on March 21, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.01, up 13.86% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.19 billion, up 15.04% from the prior-year quarter.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Lululemon. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.06% lower. Lululemon currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Lululemon is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.74. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.74, which means Lululemon is trading at a premium to the group.
Meanwhile, LULU's PEG ratio is currently 1.64. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Textile - Apparel was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.58 at yesterday's closing price.
The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, finds itself in the bottom 43% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.