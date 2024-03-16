Lockheed Martin (LMT) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Lockheed Martin (
LMT Quick Quote LMT - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $435.82, indicating a +0.01% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.49%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.96%.
The aerospace and defense company's stock has climbed by 2.99% in the past month, exceeding the Aerospace sector's gain of 0.24% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.27%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Lockheed Martin in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $5.84, showcasing a 9.18% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $15.93 billion, indicating a 5.29% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $26.16 per share and revenue of $69.22 billion, indicating changes of -5.97% and +2.44%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Lockheed Martin. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% lower. Lockheed Martin presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Lockheed Martin's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.66. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.92, so one might conclude that Lockheed Martin is trading at a discount comparatively.
It's also important to note that LMT currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.98. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Aerospace - Defense industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.92 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 62, this industry ranks in the top 25% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
Lockheed Martin (LMT) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
Lockheed Martin (LMT - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $435.82, indicating a +0.01% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.49%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.96%.
The aerospace and defense company's stock has climbed by 2.99% in the past month, exceeding the Aerospace sector's gain of 0.24% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.27%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Lockheed Martin in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $5.84, showcasing a 9.18% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $15.93 billion, indicating a 5.29% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $26.16 per share and revenue of $69.22 billion, indicating changes of -5.97% and +2.44%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Lockheed Martin. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% lower. Lockheed Martin presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Lockheed Martin's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.66. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.92, so one might conclude that Lockheed Martin is trading at a discount comparatively.
It's also important to note that LMT currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.98. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Aerospace - Defense industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.92 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 62, this industry ranks in the top 25% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.