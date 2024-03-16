Why the Market Dipped But United Airlines (UAL) Gained Today

United Airlines (
UAL Quick Quote UAL - Free Report) closed at $43.62 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.8% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.49%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.96%.
The the stock of airline has risen by 0.05% in the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 1.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.27%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of United Airlines in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.49, signifying a 22.22% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $12.42 billion, indicating an 8.66% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $9.72 per share and a revenue of $57.49 billion, signifying shifts of -3.28% and +7.02%, respectively, from the last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for United Airlines. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.49% lower within the past month. Right now, United Airlines possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note United Airlines's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.41. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 8.69.
It is also worth noting that UAL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.59. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Transportation - Airline industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.72 as of yesterday's close.
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 83, this industry ranks in the top 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.
