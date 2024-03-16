We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Global Ship Lease (GSL) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
Global Ship Lease (GSL - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $19.95, demonstrating a +0.5% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.49%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.96%.
The containership owner's shares have seen a decrease of 1.98% over the last month, not keeping up with the Transportation sector's gain of 1.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.27%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Global Ship Lease in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.33, marking a 9.91% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $170.7 million, showing a 7.16% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $9.40 per share and a revenue of $676.08 million, signifying shifts of +4.1% and +0.19%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Global Ship Lease. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.68% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Global Ship Lease presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Global Ship Lease currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.11. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 8.18.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, positioning it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.