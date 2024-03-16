We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AGNC Investment (AGNC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw AGNC Investment (AGNC - Free Report) ending at $9.63, denoting a +0.1% adjustment from its last day's close. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.49%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.96%.
The real estate investment trust's stock has climbed by 0.63% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's gain of 3.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.27%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of AGNC Investment in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.53, reflecting a 24.29% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $360.85 million, up 468.21% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.09 per share and revenue of $1.44 billion, which would represent changes of -19.92% and +686.15%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. AGNC Investment is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, AGNC Investment currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.6. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.53, so one might conclude that AGNC Investment is trading at a discount comparatively.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, finds itself in the bottom 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.