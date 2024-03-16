We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Moves -0.17%: What You Should Know
Ford Motor Company (F - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $12.06, indicating a -0.17% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.49%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.96%.
The the stock of company has fallen by 3.51% in the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 3.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.27%.
The upcoming earnings release of Ford Motor Company will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Ford Motor Company is projected to report earnings of $0.44 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 30.16%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $39.74 billion, up 1.68% from the year-ago period.
F's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.89 per share and revenue of $166.02 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -5.97% and +0.02%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.23% higher. Right now, Ford Motor Company possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In the context of valuation, Ford Motor Company is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 6.4. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 14.16.
It's also important to note that F currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.96. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Automotive - Domestic industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.8.
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow F in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.