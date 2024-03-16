We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
VeriSign (VRSN) Stock Moves -0.17%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, VeriSign (VRSN - Free Report) closed at $190.25, marking a -0.17% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.49%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.96%.
Shares of the internet infrastructure services provider witnessed a loss of 3.66% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 2.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.27%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of VeriSign in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.84, showcasing an 8.24% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $388 million, reflecting a 6.48% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for VeriSign. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. As of now, VeriSign holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, VeriSign is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.37. This expresses no noticeable deviation compared to the average Forward P/E of 24.37 of its industry.
The Internet - Software and Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow VRSN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.