Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $2.67, demonstrating a +1.52% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.49%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.96%.
The company's stock has dropped by 21.49% in the past month, falling short of the Business Services sector's gain of 2.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.27%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Opendoor Technologies Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.17, reflecting a 73.44% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.08 billion, indicating a 65.31% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.59 per share and a revenue of $6.06 billion, signifying shifts of +50.42% and -12.73%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Opendoor Technologies Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.42% increase. Currently, Opendoor Technologies Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.