Kura Sushi (KRUS) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
The latest trading session saw Kura Sushi (KRUS - Free Report) ending at $100.18, denoting a +1.52% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.49%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.96%.
Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 4.65% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 4.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.27%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Kura Sushi in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.03, up 70% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $56.25 million, up 28.02% from the year-ago period.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.34 per share and a revenue of $241 million, representing changes of +142.86% and +28.58%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kura Sushi. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.84% lower within the past month. Kura Sushi is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Kura Sushi is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 294.57. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 19.38.
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.