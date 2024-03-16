W.P. Carey (WPC) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with W.P. Carey (
WPC Quick Quote WPC - Free Report) standing at $55.99, reflecting a +0.85% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.49%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.96%.
Shares of the real estate investment trust have depreciated by 3.11% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's gain of 3.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.27%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of W.P. Carey in its upcoming release. On that day, W.P. Carey is projected to report earnings of $1.19 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 9.16%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $400.98 million, reflecting a 6.27% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.74 per share and revenue of $1.64 billion, which would represent changes of -8.49% and -5.85%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for W.P. Carey. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. W.P. Carey is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that W.P. Carey has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.73 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.14, so one might conclude that W.P. Carey is trading at a premium comparatively.
It's also important to note that WPC currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.42. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.34 as of yesterday's close.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, placing it within the bottom 45% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow WPC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.
