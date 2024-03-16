We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Armour Residential REIT (ARR) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
The latest trading session saw Armour Residential REIT (ARR - Free Report) ending at $18.78, denoting a +0.32% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.49%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.96%.
The the stock of real estate investment trust has fallen by 2.95% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 3.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.27%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Armour Residential REIT in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.90, reflecting a 33.33% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $38.2 million, reflecting a 131.37% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Armour Residential REIT. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.68% higher within the past month. At present, Armour Residential REIT boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Armour Residential REIT is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.4. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 7.53 of its industry.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, finds itself in the bottom 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.