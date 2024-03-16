We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
The Trade Desk (TTD) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
The most recent trading session ended with The Trade Desk (TTD - Free Report) standing at $76.72, reflecting a -1.04% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.65% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.49%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.96%.
Shares of the digital-advertising platform operator witnessed a gain of 2.4% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 2.19% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 3.27%.
The upcoming earnings release of The Trade Desk will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.22, down 4.35% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $479.63 million, indicating a 25.3% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.49 per share and revenue of $2.39 billion, which would represent changes of +18.25% and +22.94%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for The Trade Desk should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.86% higher. The Trade Desk is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, The Trade Desk is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 52.21. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.01.
We can additionally observe that TTD currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.27. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Services industry stood at 2.21 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 88, this industry ranks in the top 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.