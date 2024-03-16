United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Moves -0.34%: What You Should Know

United Parcel Service (
UPS Quick Quote UPS - Free Report) closed at $153.37 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.34% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.49%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.96%.
Coming into today, shares of the package delivery service had gained 4.7% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 1.47%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.27%.
The upcoming earnings release of United Parcel Service will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 23, 2024. On that day, United Parcel Service is projected to report earnings of $1.57 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 28.64%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $21.98 billion, showing a 4.1% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $8.27 per share and a revenue of $93.29 billion, indicating changes of -5.81% and +2.56%, respectively, from the former year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for United Parcel Service should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.41% lower within the past month. United Parcel Service is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, United Parcel Service is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.61. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.26.
Also, we should mention that UPS has a PEG ratio of 1.55. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.55 at yesterday's closing price.
The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 236, this industry ranks in the bottom 7% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Moves -0.34%: What You Should Know
United Parcel Service (UPS - Free Report) closed at $153.37 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.34% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.49%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.96%.
Coming into today, shares of the package delivery service had gained 4.7% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 1.47%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.27%.
The upcoming earnings release of United Parcel Service will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 23, 2024. On that day, United Parcel Service is projected to report earnings of $1.57 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 28.64%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $21.98 billion, showing a 4.1% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $8.27 per share and a revenue of $93.29 billion, indicating changes of -5.81% and +2.56%, respectively, from the former year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for United Parcel Service should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.41% lower within the past month. United Parcel Service is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, United Parcel Service is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.61. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.26.
Also, we should mention that UPS has a PEG ratio of 1.55. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.55 at yesterday's closing price.
The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 236, this industry ranks in the bottom 7% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.