Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) Stock Moves -0.59%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY - Free Report) closed at $5.08, marking a -0.59% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.65% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.49%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.96%.
Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 19.78% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Transportation sector with its gain of 1.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.27%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Joby Aviation, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.17, down 6.25% from the prior-year quarter.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.72 per share and revenue of $3.17 million, indicating changes of +8.86% and +207.17%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Joby Aviation, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.65% lower. Joby Aviation, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, finds itself in the top 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
