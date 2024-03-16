We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Subaru Corporation (FUJHY) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
Subaru Corporation (FUJHY - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $10.64, moving +1.24% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.49%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.96%.
The company's shares have seen a decrease of 6.48% over the last month, not keeping up with the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 3.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.27%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Subaru Corporation in its upcoming earnings disclosure.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Subaru Corporation. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.47% lower. Currently, Subaru Corporation is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Subaru Corporation is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.65. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.07, which means Subaru Corporation is trading at a premium to the group.
Investors should also note that FUJHY has a PEG ratio of 0.27 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Automotive - Foreign industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.37.
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, placing it within the top 27% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.