EGain (EGAN) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
eGain (EGAN - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $6.45, indicating a +1.57% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.65%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.49%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.96%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of customer engagement software had gained 6.19% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.27% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of eGain in its upcoming release. On that day, eGain is projected to report earnings of $0.07 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 133.33%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $23.01 million, indicating constancy compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.31 per share and a revenue of $93.04 million, indicating changes of +24% and -5.07%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for eGain. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. eGain currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, eGain is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.48. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 30.23.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.