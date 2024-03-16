We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $13.02, indicating a +0.46% change from the previous session's end. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.49%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.96%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 11.23% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's gain of 4.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.27% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.22, indicating a 52.17% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $493.76 million, indicating a 2.86% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.29 per share and revenue of $2.3 billion. These totals would mark changes of -15.13% and +3.12%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 19.38% lower. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, The Manitowoc Company, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.05. This indicates no noticeable deviation in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.05.
The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, placing it within the top 17% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.