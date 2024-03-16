We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
The latest trading session saw Aehr Test Systems (AEHR - Free Report) ending at $14.22, denoting a -1.93% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.49%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.96%.
The company's stock has dropped by 20.11% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.27%.
The upcoming earnings release of Aehr Test Systems will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.17, indicating a 6.25% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $14.7 million, reflecting a 14.58% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.80 per share and revenue of $75.2 million, which would represent changes of +35.59% and +15.76%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Aehr Test Systems. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Aehr Test Systems is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Aehr Test Systems has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.13 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.29, which means Aehr Test Systems is trading at a discount to the group.
The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
