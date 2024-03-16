Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD) Stock Moves -0.34%: What You Should Know

Anheuser-Busch Inbev (
BUD Quick Quote BUD - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $60.80, indicating a -0.34% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.49%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.96%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the brewer had lost 2.88% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.27% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Anheuser-Busch Inbev in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.73, marking a 12.31% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $14.35 billion, indicating a 0.96% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.51 per share and a revenue of $62.58 billion, signifying shifts of +15.08% and +5.39%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Anheuser-Busch Inbev. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.76% lower within the past month. Anheuser-Busch Inbev is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.
Looking at valuation, Anheuser-Busch Inbev is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.41. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.41, which means Anheuser-Busch Inbev is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.
Also, we should mention that BUD has a PEG ratio of 1.85. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Beverages - Alcohol industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.08 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Beverages - Alcohol industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 230, putting it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.
Image: Bigstock
Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD) Stock Moves -0.34%: What You Should Know
Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $60.80, indicating a -0.34% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.49%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.96%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the brewer had lost 2.88% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.27% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Anheuser-Busch Inbev in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.73, marking a 12.31% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $14.35 billion, indicating a 0.96% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.51 per share and a revenue of $62.58 billion, signifying shifts of +15.08% and +5.39%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Anheuser-Busch Inbev. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.76% lower within the past month. Anheuser-Busch Inbev is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.
Looking at valuation, Anheuser-Busch Inbev is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.41. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.41, which means Anheuser-Busch Inbev is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.
Also, we should mention that BUD has a PEG ratio of 1.85. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Beverages - Alcohol industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.08 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Beverages - Alcohol industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 230, putting it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.