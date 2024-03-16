We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why the Market Dipped But Wolfspeed (WOLF) Gained Today
Wolfspeed (WOLF - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $26.08, indicating a +0.19% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.49%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.96%.
Shares of the maker of energy-efficient lighting have depreciated by 7.1% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.27%.
The upcoming earnings release of Wolfspeed will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.64, signifying a 392.31% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $201.49 million, reflecting a 11.9% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$2.35 per share and a revenue of $837.95 million, indicating changes of -62.07% and -9.11%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Wolfspeed. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Wolfspeed currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Semiconductor - Discretes industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.