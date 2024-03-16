We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $12.60, moving +0.56% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.49%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.96%.
Shares of the company have depreciated by 10.18% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Basic Materials sector's gain of 6.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.27%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Piedmont Lithium Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.38, up 19.15% from the prior-year quarter.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.20 per share and revenue of $120.58 million, indicating changes of +82.46% and +202.84%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Piedmont Lithium Inc. should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 136.59% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Piedmont Lithium Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 160, this industry ranks in the bottom 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.