YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $18.06, moving +0.33% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.49%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.96%.
Shares of the company have appreciated by 5.88% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 6.72% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 3.27%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of YPF Sociedad Anonima in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.10, down 88.51% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.85 billion, indicating a 9.26% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.24 per share and revenue of $18 billion, which would represent changes of +2.75% and +3.98%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for YPF Sociedad Anonima. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 16.5% higher. Currently, YPF Sociedad Anonima is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, YPF Sociedad Anonima is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.44. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 7.38.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, positioning it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.