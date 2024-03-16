We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Fastly (FSLY) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
In the latest trading session, Fastly (FSLY - Free Report) closed at $12.60, marking a -1.33% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.65%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.49%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.96%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the cloud software developer had lost 21.85% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.27% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Fastly in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.07, showcasing a 22.22% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $133.09 million, reflecting a 13.21% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.03 per share and a revenue of $585.65 million, demonstrating changes of +82.35% and +15.74%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Fastly should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.72% higher. At present, Fastly boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, finds itself in the top 17% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
