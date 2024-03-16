We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Why Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $4.15, demonstrating a -1.43% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.65% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.49%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.96%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 12.84% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.27% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Taboola.com Ltd. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.08, marking a 700% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $402.95 million, up 22.97% from the prior-year quarter.
TBLA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $1.92 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +77.78% and +33.64%, respectively.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Taboola.com Ltd. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 42.11% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Taboola.com Ltd. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Taboola.com Ltd. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.87. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 27.86.
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 52, this industry ranks in the top 21% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.