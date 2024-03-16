We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $11.65, indicating a +1.04% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.65% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.49%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.96%.
The investment company's stock has dropped by 13.44% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's gain of 3.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.27%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Horizon Technology Finance in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Horizon Technology Finance is projected to report earnings of $0.36 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 21.74%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $26.83 million, reflecting a 4.33% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.54 per share and a revenue of $112.1 million, indicating changes of -22.22% and -1.21%, respectively, from the former year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Horizon Technology Finance. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 12.41% downward. At present, Horizon Technology Finance boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Investors should also note Horizon Technology Finance's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.51. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 7.58.
The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow HRZN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.