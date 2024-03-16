We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
CF Industries (CF) Stock Moves -0.54%: What You Should Know
CF Industries (CF - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $83.42, moving -0.54% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.49%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.96%.
The fertilizer maker's shares have seen an increase of 9.21% over the last month, surpassing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 6.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.27%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of CF Industries in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect CF Industries to post earnings of $1.45 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 49.12%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.48 billion, down 26.51% from the year-ago period.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $5.80 per share and revenue of $5.83 billion, indicating changes of -27.77% and -12.11%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CF Industries. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.47% lower. CF Industries currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, CF Industries is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.45. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.55.
Also, we should mention that CF has a PEG ratio of 2.41. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Fertilizers industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.59.
The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 236, putting it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
