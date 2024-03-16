Nova Ltd. (NVMI) Stock Moves -0.42%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Nova Ltd. (
NVMI Quick Quote NVMI - Free Report) reached $168.93, with a -0.42% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.49%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.96%.
Coming into today, shares of the maker of monitoring systems used in chip manufacturing had gained 1.62% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.19%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.27%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Nova Ltd. in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.27, reflecting a 3.25% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $137 million, up 3.64% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.43 per share and a revenue of $589.8 million, demonstrating changes of +11.73% and +13.88%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Nova Ltd. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.25% higher within the past month. Nova Ltd. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Looking at valuation, Nova Ltd. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 31.27. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 31.36, so one might conclude that Nova Ltd. is trading at a discount comparatively.
Investors should also note that NVMI has a PEG ratio of 5.77 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Electronics - Semiconductors industry held an average PEG ratio of 3.62.
The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
Nova Ltd. (NVMI) Stock Moves -0.42%: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, Nova Ltd. (NVMI - Free Report) reached $168.93, with a -0.42% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.49%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.96%.
Coming into today, shares of the maker of monitoring systems used in chip manufacturing had gained 1.62% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.19%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.27%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Nova Ltd. in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.27, reflecting a 3.25% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $137 million, up 3.64% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.43 per share and a revenue of $589.8 million, demonstrating changes of +11.73% and +13.88%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Nova Ltd. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.25% higher within the past month. Nova Ltd. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Looking at valuation, Nova Ltd. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 31.27. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 31.36, so one might conclude that Nova Ltd. is trading at a discount comparatively.
Investors should also note that NVMI has a PEG ratio of 5.77 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Electronics - Semiconductors industry held an average PEG ratio of 3.62.
The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.