Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST - Free Report) reached $9.48, with no movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.49%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.96%.
Coming into today, shares of the restaurant operator had gained 0.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 4.2%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.27%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Carrols Restaurant Group in its upcoming release.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.64 per share and revenue of $1.95 billion, indicating changes of +20.75% and +3.76%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 4.07% increase. Carrols Restaurant Group presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Carrols Restaurant Group currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.81. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.38.
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 149, this industry ranks in the bottom 41% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.