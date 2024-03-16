We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Lemonade (LMND) Stock Moves -0.55%: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with Lemonade (LMND - Free Report) standing at $16.24, reflecting a -0.55% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.65% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.49%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.96%.
Shares of the company have depreciated by 9.33% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's gain of 3.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.27%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Lemonade in its upcoming release. On that day, Lemonade is projected to report earnings of -$0.82 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 13.68%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $114 million, showing a 19.75% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$3.09 per share and a revenue of $514.01 million, signifying shifts of +9.12% and +19.59%, respectively, from the last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Lemonade. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.49% higher. Lemonade is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, finds itself in the top 13% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.