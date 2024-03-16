Paramount Global-B (PARA) Stock Moves -0.44%: What You Should Know

Paramount Global-B (
PARA Quick Quote PARA - Free Report) closed at $11.21 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.44% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.49%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.96%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 10.56% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.27% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Paramount Global-B in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.31, signifying a 244.44% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.8 billion, up 7.41% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.20 per share and a revenue of $30.99 billion, demonstrating changes of +130.77% and +4.51%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Paramount Global-B. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 12.53% increase. Paramount Global-B is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Paramount Global-B is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.4. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.08, so one might conclude that Paramount Global-B is trading at a discount comparatively.
Also, we should mention that PARA has a PEG ratio of 0.41. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Media Conglomerates industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.94.
The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, positioning it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

