Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $19.76, indicating a +0.56% change from the previous session's end. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.49%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.96%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 0.26% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 6.72%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.27%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is projected to report earnings of $1.01 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 30.34%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $624.12 million, down 5.85% from the prior-year quarter.
ARLP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.09 per share and revenue of $2.59 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -14.97% and +0.87%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.47% lower within the past month. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
Looking at its valuation, Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.81. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 7.02.
The Coal industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 240, putting it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.