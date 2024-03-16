We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
AngioDynamics (ANGO) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
The most recent trading session ended with AngioDynamics (ANGO - Free Report) standing at $5.37, reflecting a -0.74% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.49%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.96%.
The medical device maker's stock has dropped by 12.32% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's gain of 1.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.27%.
The upcoming earnings release of AngioDynamics will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.14, down 366.67% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $76.71 million, down 4.96% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.43 per share and revenue of $316.15 million, which would represent changes of -616.67% and -6.67%, respectively, from the prior year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for AngioDynamics. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.9% lower within the past month. AngioDynamics is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, placing it within the top 23% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.