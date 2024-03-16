We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Bel Fuse (BELFB) Stock Moves -0.62%: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with Bel Fuse (BELFB - Free Report) standing at $55.84, reflecting a -0.62% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.49%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.96%.
Shares of the maker of electronic products for circuits witnessed a loss of 24.2% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 2.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.27%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Bel Fuse in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.04, reflecting a 16.8% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $128.47 million, indicating a 25.46% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.70 per share and a revenue of $564.75 million, representing changes of -28.02% and -11.73%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bel Fuse. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 25.28% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Bel Fuse boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
Digging into valuation, Bel Fuse currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.95. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.07, which means Bel Fuse is trading at a discount to the group.
The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
