Legacy Housing (LEGH) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Legacy Housing (LEGH - Free Report) reported revenue of $33.71 million, down 55.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.28, compared to $0.82 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -44.42% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $60.66 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.77, the EPS surprise was -63.64%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Legacy Housing performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net revenue- Consumer and MHP loans interest: $12.42 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +70.2%.
  • Net revenue- Other: -$1.31 million versus $3 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -174.1% change.
  • Net revenue- Product sales: $22.60 million versus $48.61 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -66% change.
Shares of Legacy Housing have returned -1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

