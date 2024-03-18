Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Mar 18, 2024

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Geron Corporation's (GERN - Free Report) shares jumped 92% after an FDA advisory panel voted in favor of its blood disorder treatment, imetelstat.
  • Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL - Free Report) fell 0.2% as the company announced a $500 million settlement over allegations that CEO Tim Cook misled investors regarding iPhone demand in China in 2019.
  • Jabil Inc. (JBL - Free Report) shares plummeted 16.5% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues of $6.77 billion, missing the consensus estimate by 2.03%.
  • Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER - Free Report) shares declined 2% after announcing plans to halt operations in Minneapolis on May 1 due to the city council passing a new minimum wage law for ride-share drivers.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Apple Inc. (AAPL) - free report >>

Geron Corporation (GERN) - free report >>

Jabil, Inc. (JBL) - free report >>

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) - free report >>

Published in

computers medical