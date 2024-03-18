Back to top

Embraer (ERJ) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Embraer (ERJ - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.98 billion, down 0.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.42, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.21 billion, representing a surprise of -10.76%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +55.56%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.27.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Embraer performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Commercial Aviation: $751.10 million versus $867 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.6% change.
  • Revenue- Executive Aviation: $603.30 million versus $718.88 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.1% change.
  • Revenue- Defense & Security: $202.30 million versus $203.63 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +34% change.
  • Revenue- Services & Support: $385.80 million versus $421.53 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.4% change.
  • Revenue- Other: $32.60 million versus $27.45 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +44.9% change.
Shares of Embraer have returned +28.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

