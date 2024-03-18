Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for March 18th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ACNB (ACNB - Free Report) operates as a provider of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 13.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH - Free Report) is a specialty pharmaceutical company which focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling generic and proprietary injectable and inhalation products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Entrada Therapeutics (TRDA - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of medicines, Endosomal Escape Vehicles(TM) to engage intracellular targets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.9% downward over the last 60 days.

