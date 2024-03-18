We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Infinera (INFN) to Upgrade NBN's Optical Network in Australia
Infinera (INFN - Free Report) recently announced that its GX Series platform and ICE-X intelligent coherent pluggables are set to upgrade NBN Co's optical network across Australia. This solution, covering metro, regional and long-distance transport, will boost NBN's network capacity and improve high-speed service delivery to its wholesale customers.
Deployed across NBN's 60,000-kilometer fiber optic transport network, the Infinera GX and ICE-X solution will increase network capacity, enhance traffic aggregation and result in substantial savings in power.
Infinera’s GX Series platform has been selected by multiple entities. Orange Group deployed the platform for its AMITIE Subsea Cable in January 2024. Louisiana State selected and deployed the technology in January 2023 to improve its advanced research and education network.
Similarly, the company's Ice solution has been adopted by many clients like Allo Technology for nationwide networking in Malaysia. INFN also partnered with Sumitomo Electric First and Corning to enhance the ICE-X platform.
Infinera provides its services to a wide range of clients, encompassing both fixed and mobile network operators, such as telecommunications service providers, Internet content providers, cable companies, wholesale carriers, research and educational organizations, large corporations, utilities and government agencies. This diverse clientele contributes to the stability of INFN's business.
In the fourth quarter of 2023, the GX Systems portfolio showed robust performance, securing several significant design contracts with tier 1 companies in the global services sector. However, the company anticipates a slow start in the first quarter of 2024, much like other companies in the industry.
Currently, Infinera carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of INFN have plunged 39% in the past year.
