QuickLogic (QUIK) to Develop Radiation-Tolerant eFPGA IP Chip
QuickLogic (QUIK - Free Report) recently partnered with Zero-Error Systems America to develop a radiation-tolerant embedded field-programmable gate array intellectual property (eFPGA IP) chip for aeronautical and commercial space applications.
The solution will be ideal for ASICs and SoCs in flight and space environments. The radiation-tolerant ePFGA can also be reprogrammed after it is deployed. This will allow on-the-fly adjustments to accommodate changing mission objectives or requirements.
The radiation-tolerant eFPGA IP will benefit from the growth of the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite market. Per a MarketsandMarkets report, the LEO market is expected to reach $19.8 billion by 2026 from $12.6 billion in 2023, with a CAGR of 15.5%. The space market is rising on the back of small satellite service providers, remote sensing and technical support.
QuickLogic's new products segment records revenues generated from eFPGA IP intellectual property. In 2023, revenues from this segment contributed 86% of the total annual revenues.
Throughout the past year, the eFPGA division has significantly strengthened the company's performance, primarily driven by a steady flow of deals. Notably, in September 2023, QUIK secured an eFPGA IP agreement with an undisclosed entity, targeting the GlobalFoundries 22FDX platform.
Additionally, in January 2023, a partnership with Andes Technology Corporation was formed to jointly promote eFPGA solutions, particularly aiding Andes' customers in integrating QuickLogic eFPGA technology with RISC-V processor-based subsystems. Similar agreements were signed in 2022, including partnerships with Yu-Hsin Layout Technology and CHIP-gogo, all centering around the QuickLogic eFPGA technology.
Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider
Currently, QuickLogic sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Shares of QUIK have surged 304.7% in the past year.
Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are BlackLine (BL - Free Report) , Adobe (ADBE - Free Report) and Dell Technologies (DELL - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BlackLine’s first-quarter 2024 earnings has remained unchanged at 47 cents per share for the past 90 days. Shares of BL have gained 1.7% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Adobe’s first-quarter 2024 earnings has been revised by 12 cents northward to $4.38 per share in the past 90 days. Shares of ADBE have rallied 39.7% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DELL’s first-quarter 2024 earnings has been revised downward by 5 cents to $1.35 per share in the past seven days. Shares of DELL have skyrocketed 177.3% in the past year.