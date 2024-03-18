We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $19.41, demonstrating a +0.47% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.63%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.82%.
The company's stock has dropped by 28.29% in the past month, falling short of the Business Services sector's gain of 0.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.76%.
The upcoming earnings release of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.08, up 366.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $201.35 million, indicating a 293.79% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.14 per share and a revenue of $773.96 million, signifying shifts of -17.65% and +99.73%, respectively, from the last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 56.92% decrease. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 138. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 25.44.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 88, this industry ranks in the top 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.