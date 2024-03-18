We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $251.95, moving +0.8% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.2%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.82%.
Coming into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had gained 7.94% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 4.4%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.76%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Pioneer Natural Resources in its upcoming release. On that day, Pioneer Natural Resources is projected to report earnings of $4.98 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 4.41%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $5.29 billion, indicating a 16.43% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $20.61 per share and a revenue of $21.36 billion, indicating changes of -0.72% and +10.32%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 3.37% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Pioneer Natural Resources holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.13. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.64, so one might conclude that Pioneer Natural Resources is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 217, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.