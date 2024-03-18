We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Energy Fuels (UUUU) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts
In the latest trading session, Energy Fuels (UUUU - Free Report) closed at $6.06, marking a +0.33% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.63%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.2%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.82%.
The uranium and vanadium miner and developer's stock has dropped by 6.79% in the past month, falling short of the Basic Materials sector's gain of 5.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.76%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Energy Fuels in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.01, marking a 200% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $25.5 million, reflecting a 30.04% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.19 per share and revenue of $30.07 million. These totals would mark changes of -58.33% and -20.73%, respectively, from last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Energy Fuels. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 21.28% upward. Energy Fuels is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 148, this industry ranks in the bottom 42% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.