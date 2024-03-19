See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLC) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLC) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Communication ETF (XLC) Hits a New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLC - Free Report) is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 48.1% from its 52-week low price of $54.71/share.
But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
XLC in Focus
The underlying Communication Services Select Sector Index seeks to provide an effective representation of the communication services sector of the S&P 500 Index. It charges 9 bps in annual fees (see: all the Communication Services ETFs here).
Why the Move?
Tech stocks soared yesterday on AI euphoria. Chipmaker Nvidia's annual developer conference kicked off on Monday. Nvidia launched next-generation Blackwell AI chip at GTC 2024. Alphabet jumped 4.6% after a Bloomberg report that Apple is in talks to build Google's Gemini AI engine into its next iPhone.
More Gains Ahead?
Currently, XLC has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The ETF has a positive weighted alpha of 42.46. This shows that there is still some promise for risk-aggressive investors who want to ride on this surging ETF.