Company News for Mar 19, 2024

  • Boeing's ((BA - Free Report) ) shares fell 1.5% after news of a federal grand jury subpoena related to the midair door plug incident on an Alaska Air Group, Inc. ((ALK - Free Report) ) flight on Jan 5.
     
  • Logitech International S.A. ((LOGI - Free Report) ) shares tumbled 6.9% following the announcement that its chief financial officer, Charles Boynton, will be stepping down after just over a year in the role.
     
  • Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. ((CSCO - Free Report) ) rose 0.7% upon completion of its $28 billion acquisition of cybersecurity firm Splunk Inc.
     
  • Alphabet ((GOOGL - Free Report) ) gained 4.6% amid discussions regarding the potential licensing of its generative AI technology to Apple Inc. ((AAPL - Free Report) ).

     

